UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker chokes out Ion Cutelaba in the first round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson

Johnny Walker (19-7) rebounded from a pair of losses coming out on top against fellow-light heavyweight Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC), who suffered the second defeat in a row. The bout kicked off UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist defeated his opponent from Moldova via rear-naked choke submission. The fight was stopped, following the tap, at 4 minutes and 37 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video of finish below.

Johnny Walker submits Ion Cutelaba in Round 1

MMA fans can watch UFC 279 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Get all UFC 279 results.

