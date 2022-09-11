Johnny Walker (19-7) rebounded from a pair of losses coming out on top against fellow-light heavyweight Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1, 1 NC), who suffered the second defeat in a row. The bout kicked off UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10, which made it Sunday September 11 in Australia.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist defeated his opponent from Moldova via rear-naked choke submission. The fight was stopped, following the tap, at 4 minutes and 37 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video of finish below.

Johnny Walker submits Ion Cutelaba in Round 1

Walker peleando por encajar la sumisión ? #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/54YgEFS7eR — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022

Y eso fue todo! @JohnnyWalker ?? pone fin a la pelea en suelo ? #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/gE7tYrCQi8 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 11, 2022

