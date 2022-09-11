Khamzat Chimaev was on top when he faced Kevin Holland at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 10. The pair squared off in the 180-pound catchweight bout co-headlining UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson fight card live on pay-per-view from. In Australia the event aired live on Sunday September 11.

Chimaev (12-0) dominated and claimed the victory against Holland (23-8) via D’Arce choke submission. The fight was stopped at 2 and 13 seconds into the first round following the tap

Check out the video of finish below and the winner’s post fight interview up top.

Khamzat Chimaev submits Kevin Holland

MMA fans can watch UFC 279 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

