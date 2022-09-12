Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Gennady “GGG” Golovkin 3 is a highly anticipated trilogy fight taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. The contest features the undisputed super middleweight king defending his belts against his old rival and reigning unified WBA and IBF middleweight champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 18.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) first fought to a split draw five years ago back at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The rematch held a year later at the same location ended in favor of the Mexican star, who defeated the champion from Kazakhstan by majority decision.

In his previous outing in May Canelo dropped a unanimous decision against reigning WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in his bid to become a two-time light heavyweight champion. Golovkin was in action in April when he when he stopped Ryota Murta in Round 9 retain his IBF middleweight belt and claim the WBA title.

In the co-main event unbeaten Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) and Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA International middleweight belt. As well, Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) faces Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs) for WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight strap. In addition, Ali Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) square off for the IBF North American super middleweight title. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3

Boxing fans can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 live stream on pay-per-view on DAZN. The date is Saturday, September 17. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 live stream on DAZN and pay-per-view on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 18. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card

The current Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card can be found below.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10 rounds, super middleweight – for IBF North American super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley, 6 rounds, bantamweight