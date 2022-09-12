Search
Boxing

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva kickoff press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Eight-round boxing bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva square off in a boxing match at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, October 29. Ahead of the event the fighters host a two-city press tour in LA and Phoenix.

The open to the public kickoff press conference takes place at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on Monday, September 12. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. Video is available up top.

Paul vs Silva tickets are available for purchase now through TicketNetwork.

Additional event information, as well as the list of bouts featured on Paul vs Silva undercard, is expected to be announced in due course.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097