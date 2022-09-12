Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva kickoff press conference (video)

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva square off in a boxing match at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, October 29. Ahead of the event the fighters host a two-city press tour in LA and Phoenix.

The open to the public kickoff press conference takes place at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on Monday, September 12. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. Video is available up top.

Paul vs Silva tickets are available for purchase now through TicketNetwork.

Additional event information, as well as the list of bouts featured on Paul vs Silva undercard, is expected to be announced in due course.