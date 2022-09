Advertisements

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and unified middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin square off in a highly anticipated trilogy live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. Kicking off the fight week the fighters make their Grand Arrivals. Video is available up top.

