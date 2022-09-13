Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 8 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 13, which makes it Wednesday September 14 in Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, unbeaten Farid Basharat (8-0) goes up against Allan Begosso (7-1-1) at bantamweight. Also on the card, Ikram Aliskerov (12-1) faces Mario Sousa (14-2) at middleweight, Malik Lewis (5-0) takes on Trevor Peek (6-0) at lightweight and Bruna Brasil (7-2-1) meets Marnic Mann (5-0) at women’s strawweight. In addition, Daniel Marcos 12-0) and Brandon Lewis 6-1) square off at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 54 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 54 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 54 fight card looks as the following:

Farid Basharat vs. Allan Begosso

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Mario Sousa

Malik Lewis vs. Trevor Peek

Bruna Brasil vs. Marnic Mann

Daniel Marcos vs. Brandon Lewis