Jesse Rodriguez: I want to be one of those legends

Jesse Rodriguez makes the second defense of his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The bout serves as the co-feature to a highly anticipated trilogy fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 18.

Rodriguez (16-0 11 KOs) has enjoyed a succesful first half of the year. He first has become the youngest active world champion in February, stepping in late to meet Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC strap in Phoenix, and then put on a dominant display in his first defense, stopping Thai star Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his San Antonio home turf in June inside eight rounds.

Those performances saw the San Antonio talent named as ESPN’s Fighter of the Year in their midyear boxing awards, and while ‘Bam’ spoke of his pride at the honor, he’s determined to show that there is much more to come in his calendar.

The 22-year-old has lofty ambitions to unify divisions and win crowns at multiple weights, and says that meeting Gonzalez (28-4-1 11 KOs) on the biggest stage he’s performed on to date will only shine a bigger light on his limitless potential.

‘I do downplay what I do because I’m a humble guy’

“I don’t feel pressure because I feel I was born for this,” said Rodriguez. “I belong on these big stages, it’s where I feel comfortable. Headlining in San Antonio, co-main to Canelo-GGG III, this is where I want to be, it’s been part of the plan and it’s great to see it play out. There’s expectation on me, all eyes are on me, I know that I need to perform at my best but that excites me.”

“Canelo is the face of boxing so to be the curtain raiser for that fight is amazing, so many fans are going to be able to see what I can do. I’m only 22 so to be doing the things that I am doing, beating Carlos and Rungvisai, two of the four kings at super flyweight, I never look back and feel I need to appreciate what I do, but I do downplay what I do because I’m a humble guy.”

“I’m right where I need to be, it’s just the beginning and the sky is the limit for me. I can’t tell you how far I can go because I don’t know how to stop. I want to be one of those fighters that 20 years from now, people say: ‘remember Bam Rodriguez, he was a bad dude’. One of those legends.”

“I feel like I’m getting the recognition that I deserve, and Saturday is the perfect platform to show everybody that I am the real deal.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) faces Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBA International middleweight title and Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) meets Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs) for the WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight belt. In addition, Ali Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs) takes on Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) for the IBF North American super middleweight strap.

