UFC Vegas 60 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.
Aurora, Colorado native Cory Sandhagen (14-4) was in action back in October 2021 when he challenged Petr Yan for the interim UFC bantamweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Last July No. 4-ranked contender suffered the defeat by split decision against T.J. Dillashaw.
China’s Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 NC), fighting out of Sacramento, California, is looking for his fourth straight victory. In his previous bout in March No. 10-ranked contender stopped Marlon Moraes in the first round. Prior to that he defeated Julio Arce by TKO in Round 2 and took a split decision against Casey Kenney.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.
Among other UFC Vegas 60 main card bouts Chidi Njokuani (22-7) faces Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) at middleweight and Andre Fili (21-9) meets Bill Algeo (16-6) at featherweight. In addition, Tanner Boser (20-8-1) takes on Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) at heavyweight..
The preliminary card features Anthony Hernandez (9-2) up against Marc-Andre Barriault (14-5) at middleweight, Damon Jackson (21-4-1) faceoff Pat Sabatini (17-3) at featherweight and Trevin Giles (14-4) versus Louis Cosce (7-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song card
The current UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. TBA
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo
- Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Preliminary Card
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Pat Sabatini vs. Damon Jackson
- Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce
- Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski
- Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann
- Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee
- Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson
- Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat
- Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp