UFC Vegas 60 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

Aurora, Colorado native Cory Sandhagen (14-4) was in action back in October 2021 when he challenged Petr Yan for the interim UFC bantamweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Last July No. 4-ranked contender suffered the defeat by split decision against T.J. Dillashaw.

China’s Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 NC), fighting out of Sacramento, California, is looking for his fourth straight victory. In his previous bout in March No. 10-ranked contender stopped Marlon Moraes in the first round. Prior to that he defeated Julio Arce by TKO in Round 2 and took a split decision against Casey Kenney.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

Among other UFC Vegas 60 main card bouts Chidi Njokuani (22-7) faces Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) at middleweight and Andre Fili (21-9) meets Bill Algeo (16-6) at featherweight. In addition, Tanner Boser (20-8-1) takes on Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) at heavyweight..

The preliminary card features Anthony Hernandez (9-2) up against Marc-Andre Barriault (14-5) at middleweight, Damon Jackson (21-4-1) faceoff Pat Sabatini (17-3) at featherweight and Trevin Giles (14-4) versus Louis Cosce (7-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song card

The current UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. TBA

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Preliminary Card

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Pat Sabatini vs. Damon Jackson

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp