UFC Vegas 60 fight card, Sandhagen vs Song

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song

UFC Vegas 60 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong.

Aurora, Colorado native Cory Sandhagen (14-4) was in action back in October 2021 when he challenged Petr Yan for the interim UFC bantamweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision. Last July No. 4-ranked contender suffered the defeat by split decision against T.J. Dillashaw.

China’s Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 NC), fighting out of Sacramento, California, is looking for his fourth straight victory. In his previous bout in March No. 10-ranked contender stopped Marlon Moraes in the first round. Prior to that he defeated Julio Arce by TKO in Round 2 and took a split decision against Casey Kenney.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

Among other UFC Vegas 60 main card bouts Chidi Njokuani (22-7) faces Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) at middleweight and Andre Fili (21-9) meets Bill Algeo (16-6) at featherweight. In addition, Tanner Boser (20-8-1) takes on Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) at heavyweight..

The preliminary card features Anthony Hernandez (9-2) up against Marc-Andre Barriault (14-5) at middleweight, Damon Jackson (21-4-1) faceoff Pat Sabatini (17-3) at featherweight and Trevin Giles (14-4) versus Louis Cosce (7-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song card

The current UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. TBA
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo
  • Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Preliminary Card

  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Damon Jackson
  • Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce
  • Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann
  • Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee
  • Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat
  • Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp
