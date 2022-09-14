Search
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 8 results

FIGHTMAG

Dana White's Contender Series 54

Dana White’s Contender Series 54 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday September 13, which makes it Wednesday September 14 in Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card unbeaten Farid Basharat (8-0) and Allan Begosso (7-1-1) square off at bantamweight. Among other bout, Ikram Aliskerov (12-1) takes on Mario Sousa (14-2) at middleweight, Trevor Peek (6-0) faces fellow-unbeaten Malik Lewis (5-0) at lightweight and Marnic Mann (5-0) meets Bruna Brasil (7-2-1) at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Brandon Lewis 6-1) battles Daniel Marcos 12-0) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 54

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, September 13
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, September 14
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 54 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 54 fight results below.

  • Farid Basharat def. Allan Begosso by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–26)
  • Ikram Aliskerov def. Mario Sousa by submission (kimura, R1 at 2:09)
  • Trevor Peek def. Malik Lewis by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:37)
  • Bruna Brasil def. Marnic Mann by KO (head kick, R2 at 4:33)
  • Daniel Marcos def. Brandon Lewis by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 54 results, UFC President Dana White named five fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Farid Basharat, Ikram Aliskerov, Trevor Peek, Bruna Brasil and Daniel Marcos.

