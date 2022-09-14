Rossington’s Maxi Hughes defends his IBO lightweight belt against Sheffield’s former IBF featherweight world champion Kid Galahad in a new main event live on DAZN from Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, September 24. The original headline-bout between WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and challenger Mauricio Lara has been cancelled after the champion suffered a torn bicep in sparring.

The date when Hughes vs Galahad airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25. Live stream is expected on Kayo.

‘Maximus’ (25-2-2, 5 KOs) took the IBO title via points decision against Mexican Jovanni Straffon last September. In March he succesfully retained his belt against Ryan Walsh.

Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways up at lightweight. In his previous bout last November he suffered a shock knockout loss to Spanish veteran Kiko Martinez in what was supposed to be a routine maiden defense of the belt.

Among the undercard bouts, Denaby Main’s Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs) moves up in weight to challenge Scotland’s Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) for her IBO and WBA super welterweight titles in an intriguing England vs. Scotland clash.

Former IBO and WBC super featherweight champion Harper lost her titles at the hands of the USA’s Alycia Baumgardner on the undercard of Galahad vs. Martinez last year before landing the WBA Intercontinental Lightweight strap against Yamila Belen Abellaneda in March.

Rankin captured gold by decisioning Maria Lindberg over 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur FC Banqueting Hall in November 2021. In May she successfully defended her belts against Mexico’s Alejandra Ayala at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow.

“We’re gutted to lose such an explosive headliner in Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara so close to fight week but unfortunately Leigh suffered a torn bicep during sparring and there’s no way he can get in the ring against such a dangerous opponent with only one arm,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “I’m pleased to confirm that our show at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24 will go ahead with the IBO Lightweight world title clash between Yorkshire rivals Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad now topping the bill.”

“There’s more world title action on the undercard with Hannah Rankin defending her WBA and IBO super-welterweight belts against former super-featherweight world champion Terri Harper. Both Hughes vs. Galahad and Rankin vs. Harper are worthy of headlining their own shows and we’ve got some of the best emerging talent featuring on the undercard such as Cyrus Pattinson and Junaid Bostan.”

Also on the card Birmingham heavyweight Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) meets Dominic Akinlade (9-3-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds and former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight. As well, Alnwick welterweight talent Cyrus Pattinson (4-0, 2 KOs) has his fifth fight in the paid ranks.

In addition, new Matchroom super welterweight signing Junaid Bostan (2-0, 2 KOs) aims to make it three knockouts from three fights, Mansfield super bantamweight prospect Nico Leivars (2-0-1) returns to action after his technical draw in Sheffield and Wigan lightweight Rhiannon Dixon (5-0) fights for the first time under the STN Sports banner.

Hughes vs Galahad fight card

The current Hughes vs Galahad fight card lineup looks as the following:

Maxi Hughes vs. Kid Galahad, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Hughe’s IBO lightweight title

Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Rankin’s WBA and IBO super welterweight titles

Solomon Dacres vs. Dominic Akinlade, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky, cruiserweight

Junaid Bostan vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Cyrus Pattinson vs. TBA, welterweight

Nico Leivars vs. TBA, super bantamweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. TBA, lightweight