A highly anticipated showdown Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Gennady “GGG” Golovkin 3 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The date and time when the bout airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, September 18 at 10 am AEST. The contest features undisputed super middleweight king up against his old foe and reigning unified middleweight champion. The long awaited trilogy fight is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Their first fight five years ago ended in a split draw. The rematch held the following year saw Canelo taking the victory against Golovkin by majority decision.

The Mexican star Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) was in action in May when he moved up a weight class and challenged Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title, but fell short dropping a UD. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) of Kazakhstan fought in April when he TKO’d Ryota Murta in the ninth round, retained his IBF middleweight title and claimed the WBA belt.

The co-main event features unbeaten WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defending his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). Among other Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard bouts, Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) and Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA International middleweight title and Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) faces Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs) for WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight belt. In addition, Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) and Ali Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs) contest for the IBF North American super middleweight strap. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Gennady “GGG” Golovkin 3 live stream via DAZN subscription and pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 18. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time in Australia by City, State/Territory

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Saul Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 live stream on DAZN and Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 18. Get the start time in a respective city below.

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, September 18 at 10 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Canelo vs GGG 3 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, September 18 at 9:30 am ACST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12:30 pm ACST.

Canelo vs GGG 3 Perth time (AWST)

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, September 18 at 8 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 am AWST.

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, September 18 at 7 am CXT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 am CXT.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card

The full Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 fight card looks as the following:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10 rounds, super middleweight – for IBF North American super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley, 6 rounds, bantamweight