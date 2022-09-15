Australian NRL star turned pro boxer Paul Gallen is back in the ring tonight, Thursday, September 15 at Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD where he faces both, Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant, on one night of action. The event titled “Origin Rumble” airs live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo.

Gallen (12-2-1, 7 KOs) last fought in May when he dropped a unanimous decision against Kris Terzievski. Looking for redemption at tonight’s showdown he first faces Hannant (0-1), who made his pro boxing debut in June suffering the defeat by unanimous decision against Hodges (5-1, 2 KOs) – Gallen’s second opponent, who won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision against Jordan Simi. Both bouts are scheduled for four by two minute rounds at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Joseph Goodall (8-1-1, 7 KOs) and Arsene Fosso (4-1, 3 KOs) square off in a six-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Benjamin Hussain (6-1, 3 KOs) defends his IBO Oceania oriental middleweight belt in an eight-rounder against Lachlan Higgins (7-5-2, 2 KOs). In addition, Junior Tafa (0-0-1) takes on David Tuliloa (2-4, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup, including undercard, can be found below.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges & Ben Hannant

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Thursday, September 15

Time: 7 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACST / 5 pm AWST / 4 pm CXT

Prelims: 6 pm AEST / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT

Origin Rumble: Gallen vs Hodges & Hannant fight card

Get Origin Rumble: Gallen vs Hodges & Hannant full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges, 4 rounds

Paul Gallen vs. Ben Hannant, 4 rounds

Joseph Goodall vs. Arsene Fosso, 6 rounds

Benjamin Hussain vs. Lachlan Higgins, 8 rounds

Junior Tafa vs. David Tuliloa, 4 rounds

Ty Telford vs. Vanlalawmpuia, 6 rounds

Jack Bowen vs. Renold Quinlan, 6 rounds

Preliminary Card

Miles Zalewski vs. Shiva Mishra, 6 rounds

Jalen Tait vs. Krishnil Mudaliar, 6 rounds

Angel Rushton vs. Ange Harries, 5 rounds

Desley Robinson vs. Stephanie Mfongwot, 4 rounds