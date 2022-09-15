Search
Gallen vs Hodges & Hannant results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Stream Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges & Ben Hannant results live from Nathan, QLD
Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges faceoff | Facebook/No Limit Boxing

Origin Rumble: Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges & Ben Hannant live from Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD

Australian NRL star turned pro boxer Paul Gallen is back in the ring tonight, Thursday, September 15 at Nissan Arena in Nathan, QLD where he faces both, Justin Hodges and Ben Hannant, on one night of action. The event titled “Origin Rumble” airs live on pay-per-view on Main Event on Kayo.

Gallen (12-2-1, 7 KOs) last fought in May when he dropped a unanimous decision against Kris Terzievski. Looking for redemption at tonight’s showdown he first faces Hannant (0-1), who made his pro boxing debut in June suffering the defeat by unanimous decision against Hodges (5-1, 2 KOs) – Gallen’s second opponent, who won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision against Jordan Simi. Both bouts are scheduled for four by two minute rounds at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Joseph Goodall (8-1-1, 7 KOs) and Arsene Fosso (4-1, 3 KOs) square off in a six-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Benjamin Hussain (6-1, 3 KOs) defends his IBO Oceania oriental middleweight belt in an eight-rounder against Lachlan Higgins (7-5-2, 2 KOs). In addition, Junior Tafa (0-0-1) takes on David Tuliloa (2-4, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup, including undercard, can be found below.

How to watch Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges & Ben Hannant

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Thursday, September 15
Time: 7 pm AEST / 6:30 pm ACST / 5 pm AWST / 4 pm CXT
Prelims: 6 pm AEST / 5:30 pm ACST / 4 pm AWST / 3 pm CXT

Stream Paul Gallen vs Justin Hodges & Ben Hannant live on Kayo

Origin Rumble: Gallen vs Hodges & Hannant fight card

Get Origin Rumble: Gallen vs Hodges & Hannant full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Paul Gallen vs. Justin Hodges, 4 rounds
  • Paul Gallen vs. Ben Hannant, 4 rounds
  • Joseph Goodall vs. Arsene Fosso, 6 rounds
  • Benjamin Hussain vs. Lachlan Higgins, 8 rounds
  • Junior Tafa vs. David Tuliloa, 4 rounds
  • Ty Telford vs. Vanlalawmpuia, 6 rounds
  • Jack Bowen vs. Renold Quinlan, 6 rounds

Paul Gallen TKO’s Darcy Lussick in Round 3 – video of stoppage

Preliminary Card

  • Miles Zalewski vs. Shiva Mishra, 6 rounds
  • Jalen Tait vs. Krishnil Mudaliar, 6 rounds
  • Angel Rushton vs. Ange Harries, 5 rounds
  • Desley Robinson vs. Stephanie Mfongwot, 4 rounds
