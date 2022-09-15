Undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his belts against old rival and reigning unified WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in the highly anticipated trilogy fight live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

The co-main event sees unbeaten Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defend his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card, Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) and Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) square off for the vacant WBA International middleweight belt and Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs) faces Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) for the WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight strap. In addition, Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) battles it out against Ali Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs) for the IBF North American super middleweight title.

