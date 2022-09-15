Search
Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 final pre-fight press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Canelo vs GGG 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his belts against old rival and reigning unified WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in the highly anticipated trilogy fight live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Canelo vs GGG 3 start time, how to watch, undercard

Canelo vs GGG 3 tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

The co-main event sees unbeaten Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defend his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card, Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) and Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) square off for the vacant WBA International middleweight belt and Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs) faces Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) for the WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight strap. In addition, Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) battles it out against Ali Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs) for the IBF North American super middleweight title.

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

Stream boxing live on DAZN

