Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 weigh-in results (video)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defends his belts against old rival Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in the highly anticipated twelve-round world championship trilogy fight live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the twelve-round co-main event, undefeated Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card, Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) and Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) square off for the vacant WBA International middleweight strap and Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) faces Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs) for the WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title. In addition, Ali Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) battle it out for the IBF North American super middleweight title.

Tickets for Canelo vs GGG 3 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10 rounds, super middleweight – for IBF North American super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley, 6 rounds, bantamweight