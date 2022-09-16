Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Following its inaugural installment this past August at The O2 in London, the second edition of MF & DAZN: X Series takes pace at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, October 15. A new main event bout features British YouTuber Jamie Michael “Jay” Swingler and American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys. The co-main event is filled with bad intentions pitting Slim and Ryan Taylor.

A previously announced headline-bout between Hasim Rahman Jr and Vitor Belfort is expected to be rescheduled to a new date.

Fans worldwide can watch the event live stream on DAZN. The date when MF & DAZN: X Series 002 airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 16.

The rest of fight card features Tom Zanetti up against Jack Bean, Kristen Hanby faceoff Swarmz and Halal Ham versus DTG. In addition, Ashley Tebi meets Anthony Taylor, Astrid Wett faces Keeley and AJ Bunker takes on Carla Howe.

“We are thrilled to announce the second spectacular installment in the MF & DAZN: X Series. This series has extraordinary growth potential in a thriving new category in the sport,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO DAZN North America. “With these first few shows, we are ready to excite and entice a growing new generation of fight fans with the premium live sports action and best-in-class production synonymous with DAZN. This is a long-term and limitless endeavor with our partners that’s only just begun.”

President of Misfits Boxing and CEO of Proper Loud, Mams Taylor said: “We couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to proceedings than that huge event in the capital. It sets us up for another massive night, where the world will be watching Jay Swingler and Cherdleys go at it. Misfits Boxing has landed, and we’re here to keep giving the fans what they deserve.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of promoting some huge fight nights, but our premiere event at the for Misfits Boxing was absolutely mind-blowing at the sold out O2,” said Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman Boxing. “We’re not standing still, we’re not stopping, we go again. We have a top-tier main event once again, plus Slim and Ryan Taylor settling their fiery rivalry filled with bad blood. Besides all that, yet another unbelievably stacked card is heading your way; expect fireworks in Sheffield people!”

Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys

Jay Swingler first made his boxing debut on the undercard of KSI vs. Logan Paul in 2018, where he battled against AnEsonGib inside a sold-out Manchester Arena. On 15 October, he is determined to walk away with his first pro win and proof that his future in boxing remains bright. Outside of the ring, Swingler is known for making challenge, comedy, and prank videos on the channel TGFbro with Uncle Romell, as well as his own eponymous channel, collectively reaching 8 million subscribers worldwide across the two. He began his YouTube career when he was just 12-years-old, and while he briefly attended Halesowen College to study photography and film, he ultimately quit to pursue his creator career full-time. “He’s gonna be left by himself in the middle of the desert with a very hungry predator and nowhere to run. Bring everything you have, you’re gonna need it!”

Cherdleys is a professional funny-man who has worked with the likes of Comedy Central, Funny Or Die, and Adult swim. In his own words, “His own mother might be ashamed of him, but Cherdleys doesn’t care” – no topic is off limits, and he’s had success bringing the comedy heat. Now, he’s ready to put it all on the line to stand up for two things: America and Moustaches. When he steps into the ring against Jay Swingler, he’s going to bring the heat in another way. He thinks Swingler doesn’t stand a chance against Cherdley’s A-game. And even if he did, Cherdleys is going to bring his A, B, C and D… but mostly his C game… because he’s Cherdleys.

Slim vs. Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor is a World champion BMX rider, YouTube superstar and serial Entrepreneur. Having amassed over 2 million subscribers and had over 262 million views across all of his social channels, Taylor is widely known for his crazy stunts including recently headlining the 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, where he alongside 50 co-riders performed stunts for an audience of over a billion people across the Globe. Aside from being successful in business, he is involved with #BIKESUPKNIVESDOWN – a movement that fights against knife crime. His ‘beef’ with Slim is at boiling point, and there fight will finally see the two come face-to-face in the ring, “Slim it’s time to show everyone what a little rat you are. I’m coming for you.”

Sulieman “Slim” Albaher is becoming the heavy-hitting dangerman of crossover boxing. From New York, ‘The Hitman’ is gaining notoriety for stoppage wins after a destructive amateur career, followed by his TKO win against Fousey in 2019 and his knockout win over Faze Temperrr at The O2 in London. With a combined social media following of over 1 million fans, the Youtuber and singer is all about huge personality and isn’t afraid to call out any name. Having trained with the former WBO Super Welterweight champion Sadam Ali in his hometown of Brooklyn, Slim is coming back to steal the show once again with his fight week ‘mental warfare’ and his power inside the ring that gets fans off their seats.

Tom Zanetti vs. Jack Bean

From Leeds to Ibiza, Yorkshire’s Tom Zanetti is a global name within the vibrant world of Dance music, grabbing spots in the Official UK Charts since bursting onto the scene with his “Darlin'” drop back in 2015. Tom has since gained over 720,000 Instagram followers, and 2.2 million monthly Spotify listeners with a slew of wheel-up worthy bangers including “You Want Me” and “Flight Mode”. Having performed across the globe, Zanetti recently bagged his first Top #20 single named “Didn’t Know” as an independent artist. Having accumulated over 20 million streams, and just under 4 million views on YouTube alone, Tom Zanetti has become a force to be reckoned with!

His opponent, Jack Bean, is the popular social media star and content creator, best known for his comedy videos on Tiktok. With over 1 billion views and 5.4 million followers, he is perhaps most noticeable when pulling facial expressions on behalf of “Justin”, his own original character creation. Excited about being able to challenge himself mentally and physically in something new, he’s ready to show the world what a boy from Middlesbrough. With his self-proclaimed speed and power, Bean said, “I think Thomas is a good guy, I’ve seen what he has done for his family with setting them up for life. There is zero personal beef, but business is business and he’s getting wiped out.”

Kristen Hanby vs. Swarmz

Kristen Hanby is a well-known creator of comedy content most based around pranking friends, family and everyone around him! Alongside this, he has released multiple singles and collaborated with artists such as Lil Xan and $teven Cannon. With a YouTube channel that commands more than 3 million subscribers and an Instagram account with more than 7 million followers, Hanby has previously fought before. Debuting at a sold-out OVO Arena, he fought to a draw against Vitaly on the undercard of Deji vs Alex Wassabi, and is ready to come and claim a big win against Swarmz in front of a lively Sheffield crowd.

After featuring in the MF & DAZN: X SERIES 001 event against KSI, Swarmz is returning to bounce back with his eyes set on a big win. From Eltham in South East London, Swarmz made his name in music with his breakthrough single ‘Lyca’. After dropping hit after hit, his successes led him to become known for his catchy choruses. As time went on, Swarmz began to be known as a bubbly and crazy personality within the industry with his viral moments. Swarmz has grown up having to look after himself outside of business amongst the streets of Eltham, and is currently making the transition into crossover boxing. “A Knock out is my prediction, I’m a madman, you better be shook!!!!”

Halal Ham vs. DTG

Starting his YouTube career in 2017, Halal Ham gained millions of views from writing, producing, recording and performing parody songs and diss tracks. He fought on the KSI/Logan Paul I card where he beat Jrizzy Jeremy by unanimous decision, andl also went on to compete on the Deji Vs Alex Wasabi undercard where he lost against the talented Salt Papi . During camp, Ham battled against Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans ( a rare form of skin cancer on his shoulder) as he still managed to go the distance with Salt Papi. Now cancer free, Ham has his eyes set on proving himself with a big win against his next opponent “DTG”. Halal Ham not only represents influencers, but all those going through hard times and fighting demons themselves – “Never give up!”.

DTG, real name Deji Araoye, is a YouTuber turned Music Artist from South London, Croydon. The 23-year-old made a name for himself creating video content regarding gaming and football during his late teenage years. His success led to him accumulating 160,000+ subscribers. After transitioning into a music artist, DTG is currently a Double Platinum and 2021 BRIT nominated artist with hit Single ‘Rover’ by S1MBA featuring himself. Unphased by his opponent’s previous fight experiences, DTG is doing what he does best; setting his mind to something and making the goal a reality. “I’m not coming to play around,” he said. “I’m coming for your head.”

Ashley Rak-Su vs. Anthony Taylor

Ashley Rak-Su is a music artist, writer & producer. He rose to fame in 2017 as part of the X Factor winning band Rak-Su. Becoming the first male group to win the show emphasised his talents, before going on to a #2 single with the song ‘Dimelo’ and another Top 40 anthem with their track ‘I Want You To Freak’. Excited to be on a show spearhead by ‘genius’ KSI, Ashley is ready for the challenge of facing MMA’s Anthony Taylor, saying “My prediction for the night is an easy shut out for me. My hand lifted high, and this professional fighter wondering how he lost to a pop artist.”

His opponent, Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor, is a professional MMA fighter/boxer who rose to fame fighting in mixed martial arts. Having had the chance to train with Jake Paul and enter the ring to fight Tommy Fury in August 2021. Having stepped away from an MMA career where he was on a five-fight win streak he’s ready to show his opponent, and crossover boxing, he’s here to make waves. “I don’t care about my opponent. I can care less of who he is and where he is from to be honest,” said Taylor. “You’ll see my strength as a fighter is my fighting IQ and witness my power in punching with either hand.”

Astrid Wett vs. Keeley

Astrid Wett is the social media star and model, sharing content with fans over Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube and OnlyFans. Always keeping her fans up to speed with her photos, she is often spotted doing something sports based as a keen football fan. She will be more than familiar amongst the Chelsea F.C community as both a model and a follower of the team, regularly sharing her love for the club with her mass following on her channels. With over 200k followers over her increasing social media platforms, she is ready to show that she can put her mind to anything, and that will be succeeding in her next venture as crossover boxing’s power-woman.

Keeley is known best for her Tiktok antics, posting comedic skits and producing her freestyle dances. This is the starting point for her and her boxing career. Having never stepped in the ring before, this will be an intense start for her against an opponent who has all the experience of preparations and fight build up. The 20-year-old Tiktok influencer has only ever put on boxing gloves once to entice her opponents in to picking a fight with her, Keeley is now excited to see how her initial weeks of training can translate into the ring. The daughter of Simple Simon, she will be looking to avenge her father’s loss and claim a big win on fight night.

AJ Bunker vs. Carla Howe

Lover turned fighter Andrea-Jane (AJ) Bunker first rose to fame as Love Island’s season 7 bombshell who has gained her star credibility attending the hottest red carpet events and keeping us up to date through her social profile and daily features in the hottest magazines & newspapers. This reality star has made her mark on the scene rising to competitive challenges including celebrity sporting events like: celebMMA and Kingpyn representing the modern day girls! Having called for this match-up with Howe, she’ll be looking to showcase her star quality as brains, beauty and boxing come together to put on an unbelievable fight in Sheffield. “Carla who? I’m going to make an absolute mockery of her…it’s bunker time baby!”

Carla Howe is a British playboy model who’s notoriety came to fame from her time living at the playboy mansion, alongside twin sister Melissa Howe, before Hugh Hefner’s passing. She also came to fame from her friendship with Snoop Dogg, and appearing in various music videos and filming with him in Los Angeles. She has also been seen in film with her role in the Netflix comedy movie ‘Mac and Devin go to high school” alongside co-star wiz Khalifa. After the disappointment of her MMA fight against AJ Bunker being cancelled, Howe is eager to get in the ring and experience such an event. She said, “All I will say is good luck to her, because I’m bringing it on October 15th in Sheffield.”

MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002 fight card

The current MF & DAZN: X SERIES 002 lineup looks as the following:

Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys

Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor

Tom Zanetti vs. Jack Bean

Kristen Hanby vs. Swarmz

Halal Ham vs. DTG

Ashley Tebi vs. Anthony Taylor

Astrid Wett vs. Keeley

AJ Bunker vs. Carla Howe