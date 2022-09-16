Unbeaten interim WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora and former world title challenger Carlos Ocampo square off in the main event live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the event the fighters host a virtual press conference and previewed their showdown.

One of the sport’s most exciting fighters, Fundora returns to the ring after emerging victorious in an instant Fight of the Year contender in April on Showtime, as he rose from the canvas to stop the hard-hitting Erickson Lubin. He will look to solidify his status at 154 pounds against the streaking Mexican contender Carlos Ocampo, who has won 12-straight bouts since a 2018 defeat to unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at a press conference.

Sebastian Fundora: I showed the fans what I was made of in my last fight… I’m serious about becoming world champion

“I’m very excited. I was in the main event last time, but I’m really the headliner this time and I’m even more excited to show off in front of my fans in Southern California. I’m just ready to fight.

“I showed the fans what I was made of in my last fight. It wasn’t really what I learned. My goal was to display myself and what I’m capable of for the fans. I really wanted to show who I am in this division. I’m serious about becoming world champion.

“I think that Ocampo is a strong Mexican fighter like me, so of course he’s going to come to bang. This is the perfect fight not just for the fans in Southern California, but for everyone watching.

“I’m used to the venue fighting there before. If you’re not bringing action, the fans will tell you right away. They’ll fight in the stands themselves. It’s a good crowd and I’m excited to put on a show.

“Before I got knocked down against Lubin, that round was all me I felt. I got hit with a good punch, I took a knee and just needed to get my energy back. The round right after that I was back to being me.

“I can fight anywhere. I can fight in my backyard, it’s the same thing for me. I’m there to focus on the fight itself and on putting on a great show for everyone.

“I want to fight for the title and I feel like I deserve that. I’m the WBC mandatory and of course I have to get past Ocampo first. But our goal is to fight for the title.

“I’ve been ready for the title, but we have to stay busy. I have to take hard fights like this to continue to grow. Ocampo is a ranked fighter and he’ll help me get to where I want to be.

“When it comes to the ring I feel like my Mexican blood comes out. I’m learning more about the Mexican culture and I’m excited to face another Mexican fighter. Two Mexicans headlining on SHOWTIME is great for Southern California.

“I’m just focused on my career, not what the champion is doing. I know that it’s going to take care of itself. We want to keep fighting and stay busy so that when the challenge presents itself, we can take it with no problem.

“We’ve been watching Ocampo and we’ve noticed that he’s been on a long win streak. Of course we’re not going to let it continue. We know he’s going to bring it and hopefully we can give the fans another great fight.”

Carlos Ocampo: Fundora fits my style really well. With two Mexican fighters inside the ring, you’re going to see fireworks

“I feel great and I feel ready. I’m extremely confident in the training camp that I’ve been having in this fight. I’m in great shape and prepared to get in the ring.

“I thought Sebastian fought really well against Lubin. It was a dynamic and entertaining fight. I enjoyed watching it for sure. But I think he fits my style really well. With two Mexican fighters inside the ring, you’re going to see fireworks.

“We’re both fighters who like to get inside and we’re not afraid to exchange and brawl. We give the fans what they want and I know they’re going to be happy with what they see on October 8.

“I want to show people that I’m hungrier than ever. I’m here to win the title and I’m going after it with all my might. I want to grab that title and bring it back home to Mexico where it belongs.

“I made a rookie mistake in the Spence fight. I got careless at the end of the first round and I promise that it won’t happen again. I’m moving forward, but I’ve become a better fighter because of it.

“The biggest lesson that I’ve learned is that I need to be more cerebral and that I have to think through things more. I learned that being careless for one second can cost me. It was a tough lesson to learn, but I won’t make the same mistake again.

“I just work hard and keep my mind set on only one thing. That’s the world title. It’s my obsession and it’s what I want more than anything in the world.

“I’m definitely feeling underestimated. It’s funny how one mistake four years ago can shape the perception that people have of me. I’m a completely different person and you’re going to see how much I’ve matured both physically and mentally. We’re going to give you a great fight that you won’t want to miss.

“Being an underdog definitely motivates me and everyone is going to see how well I’ve trained for this fight. My entire focus is on October 8 and I haven’t thought about anything that could happen after that.

“This is going to be a spectacular card from top to bottom. You’re going to see great clashes and a real war in the main event. Make sure you tune in.

“I feel stronger and faster at super welterweight. This weight just fits me like a glove and I’m going to show everyone why on October 8.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Carlos Adames and Juan Macias Montiel battle it out for the interim WBC middleweight title and Fernando Martinez defends his IBF junior bantamweight title in the twelve-round rematch against former champion Jerwin Ancajas.

