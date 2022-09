UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results, Sandhagen vs Song

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event No. 10-ranked contender Song Yadong (19-6-1, 1 NC) takes on former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger and No. 4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen (14-4). In the co-main event Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) and Chidi Njokuani (22-7) face off in a middleweight bout.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 60 fight card

Get UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Preliminary Card

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp