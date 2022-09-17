Search
Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 final faceoff (video)

FIGHTMAG
Canelo vs GGG 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Undisputed super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and unified middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin square off in a long-awaited trilogy fight live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show the fighters came face to face for one last time ahead of their showdown inside the boxing ring. Video is available up top.

The date when Canelo vs GGG 3 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 18.

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card and start time.

More
BoxingNewsVideo

