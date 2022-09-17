Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 “Before The Bell” undercard airs live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

Among the bouts Marc Castro faces Kevin Montiel Mendoza in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As well, Aaron Aponte takes on Fernando Molina in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Anthony Herrera and Delvin McKinley clash in a six-rounder at super flyweight.

