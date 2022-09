GLORY Rivals airs live from De Meent in Alkmaar, Netherlands on Saturday, September 17. The five-fight card is headlined by a three-round welterweight battle between Endy Semeleer (30-1, 11 KO) of Curacao and Shkodran Veseli (84-20-1, 47 KO) of Albania.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Rivals 2 live stream on Videoland in the Netherlands and via the promotion’s broadcast partners in the respective markets and social media platforms.

The full GLORY Rivals 2 fight card looks as the following: