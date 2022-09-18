Search
Boxing

Ali Akhmedov defeats Gabriel Rosado to win IBF North American title (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Ali Akhmedov defeats Gabriel Rosado by unanimous decision
Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Canelo vs GGG 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Ali Akhmedov was on top when he faced Gabriel Rosado at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The pair squared off in the IBF North American super middleweight title bout featured on the Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV card live on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, September 18.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 100-90 in favor of Akhmedov.

With the victory by unanimous decision Almaty, Kazakhstan-born Ali Akhmedov residing in Venice, California scored the third straight victory, improved to 19-1 14 KOs and secured the belt. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native Gabriel Rosado residing in Los Angeles, California dropped to 26-16-1 15 KOs and suffered the third defeat in a row.

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card results.

Boxing

