Austin Williams came out victorious when he faced Kieron Conway at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBA International middleweight title. The bout launched Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV card live on DAZN.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, September 18.
After ten rounds one judge scored the fight 96-93 and two other judges had it 97-92 in favor of “Ammo”.
With the victory by unanimous decision Milwaukee, Wisconsin-born Austin Williams remained unbeaten, improved to 12-0, 9 KOs and secured the belt. Kieron Conway of Northampton, England dropped to 18-3-1, 4 KOs, which snapped his two-win streak.
