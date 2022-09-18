Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin battled it out in the main event live on DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The contest featured the Mexican star and undisputed super middleweight champion defending his title against his old rival and the unified middleweight champion from Kazakhstan. The pair squared off in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, September 18.

Canelo and Golovkin fought to a split draw in their first fight five years ago also at T-Mobile Arena. The following year Alvarez won the rematch at the same location by majority decision.

The scheduled for twelve rounds trilogy fight with Canelo’s undisputed 168-pound title at stake also went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 116-112 and two other judges had it 115-113, all in favor of the defending champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision Canelo Alvarez wins the long-awaited trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin and retains his undisputed super middleweight crown. He also improves to 58-2-2, 39 KO and rebounds from the defeat suffered against Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight title clash in May. Post-fight he said he was looking for the revenge.

Gennady Golovkin drops to 42-2-1, 37 KOs, which snaps his four-win streak. Nevertheless, post-fight “GGG” said he was going to keep on fighting.

Check out Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 full fight video highlights below.

It's all over.

After 36 rounds… The respect is there

Still King.

"I'm glad to share the ring with him"

Gennady Golovkin has a "great plan".

Canelo Alvarez looks for revenge against Dmitry Bivol.

