Canelo vs GGG 3 post-fight press conference (video)

Advertisements

The post-fight Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 press conference follows their world championship bout live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia. Video is available up top.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.