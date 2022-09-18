Search
Diego Pacheco stops Enrique Collazo in the fifth round to lift first pro title – video of TKO

Parviz Iskenderov

Canelo vs GGG 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Diego Pacheco secured his first pro belt when he faced Enrique Collazo at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The bout was featured on the top of Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard live stream on DAZN.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, September 18.

The scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight contest ended prior to the final bell. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 and 29 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by TKO, Pacheco of Los Angeles, California took the WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title, remained undefeated and improved to 16-0, 13 KOs. Collazo of San Juan, Puerto Rico dropped to 16-3-1, 11 KOs and suffered the second defeat in a row.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

Diego Pacheco TKO’s Enrique Collazo in Round 5

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card results.

