Kickboxing

Endy Semeleer dominates and stops Shkodran Veseli at GLORY Rivals 2 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

GLORY Rivals 2: Semeleer vs Veseli

The second edition of GLORY Rivals took place at the De Meent in Alkmaar, Netherlands on Saturday, September 17. Kickboxing fight card featured five bouts with two ending prior to the final bell.

In the main event Endy Semeleer knocked Shkodran Veseli down four times over the course of two and a half rounds, securing the victory via third-round TKO. In the co-main event Ibrahim El Bouni defeated Badr Ferdaous by unanimous decision, scoring a knockdown in the first round along the way.

Also on the card Jos Van Belzen earned a unanimous decision against Regilio van den Ent and Clyde Brunswijk made his GLORY debut with TKO of Muhammed Balli in Round 2. In addition, Franck Rubanguka defeated Jimmy van Kuijeren by unanimous decision.

GLORY Rivals 2 results

  • Endy Semeleer def. Shkodran Veseli by TKO (punches, R3)
  • Ibrahim El Bouni def. Badr Ferdaous by unanimous decision
  • Jos van Belzen def. Regilio van den Ent by unanimous decision
  • Clyde Brunswijk def. Muhammed Balli by KO (knee to body, R2)
  • Franck Rubanguka def. Jimmy van Kuijeren by unanimous decision
