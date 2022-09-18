WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez retained his belt when he faced Israel Gonzalez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The bout served as the co-feature to Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 live on DAZN PPV.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, September 18.

The scheduled for twelve rounds hard fought world championship clash went a full distance. On the way to a unanimous decision, in the eighth round the champion got a point deducted for a low blow.

In the end, one judge scored the fight 118-109, another judge had it 117-110 and the third judge gave it 114-113, all in favor of defending champion.

Ultimately, with the victory by unanimous decision San Antonio, Texas native Jesse Rodriguez made the second successful defense of his title, remained undefeated and improved to 17-0, 11 KOs. Four-time world title challenger Israel Gonzalez of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico dropped to 28-5-1, 11 KOs.

