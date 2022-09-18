Marc Castro remained undefeated when he faced and stopped Kevin Montiel Mendoza at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout was featured on the Canelo vs GGG 3 card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, September 18.

Fresno, California native floored his opponent of Mexico with a big uppercut at 1 minute and 40 seconds into the fifth round. With the victory by knockout Castro improved to 8-0 with 6 KOs. Montiel dropped to 6-2-2, 3 KOs and suffered the second defeat in a row. Check out the video of stoppage below.

Marc Castro knocks Kevin Montiel out

Marc Castro (8-0, 6 KOs) KO's Kevin Montiel Mendoza (6-2-2, 3 KOs) with ???????? in the fifth.



Stream #CaneloGGG3 live on DAZN: https://t.co/NTDgjNTl6O



(?? via @DAZNBoxing)pic.twitter.com/h18vuFoK1p — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) September 17, 2022

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card results.