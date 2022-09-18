Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin square off in the main event live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. The contest features the undisputed super middleweight champion of Mexico defending his crown in a long-awaited highly-anticipated trilogy fight against his old rival and the unified middleweight champion from Kazakhstan. The world championship clash is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the bout airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 18.

The first fight between Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) was held five years ago also at T-Mobile Arena, where the pair battled it to a split draw. The rematch staged a year later at the same location ended in favor of the Mexican star, who took the victory by majority decision.

In the twelve-round co-main event unbeaten WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). Also on the card Ali Akhmedov (18-1 14 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1 15 KOs) duel in the ten-rounder for the IBF North American super middleweight belt. In addition, Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs) and Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs) meet in the ten-rounder for the vacant WBA International middleweight strap. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3

USA, Canada, UK & other countries

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, September 17

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 2 am CEST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Kayo

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 10 am AEST / 9:30 am ACST / 8 am AWST / 7 am CXT

Canelo vs GGG 3 free live stream of prelims starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the United States, 10 pm BST in the United Kingdom, 11 pm CEST in France, Holland and other European countries, and 7 am AEST in Australia.

Canelo vs GGG 3 fight card

Get Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10 rounds, super middleweight – for IBF North American super middleweight title

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Preliminary Card

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo, 10 rounds, super middleweight – WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight title

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza, 8 rounds, lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley, 6 rounds, super flyweight