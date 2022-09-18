UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song aka airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between No. 4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) and No. 10 Song Yadong (19-6). Winner of nine of his last 12 fights, Sandhagen makes his Octagon return following his bout last October when he dropped a unanimous decision against Petr Yan in the interim 125-pound title fight. Song brings to the cage three straight victories, having won ten of his last 12 fights.

The co-main is a middleweight bout Chidi Njokuani (22-7) and Gregory Rodrigues (12-4). Dana White’s Contender Series winner, Njokuani, is riding a four-fight win streak. Rodrigues is looking for his second straight victory. The full UFC Vegas 60 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, September 17

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Sunday, September 18

Main Card: 9 am AEST

Prelims: 6 am AEST

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song results

Get UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski

Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Preliminary Card

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:19)

Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:49)