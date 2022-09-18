Search
UFC Vegas 60 results, Sandhagen vs Song

FIGHTMAG
Stream UFC Fight Night Sandhagen vs Song live results from Las Vegas
Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song aka airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between No. 4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) and No. 10 Song Yadong (19-6). Winner of nine of his last 12 fights, Sandhagen makes his Octagon return following his bout last October when he dropped a unanimous decision against Petr Yan in the interim 125-pound title fight. Song brings to the cage three straight victories, having won ten of his last 12 fights.

The co-main is a middleweight bout Chidi Njokuani (22-7) and Gregory Rodrigues (12-4). Dana White’s Contender Series winner, Njokuani, is riding a four-fight win streak. Rodrigues is looking for his second straight victory. The full UFC Vegas 60 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, September 17
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, September 18
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song results

Get UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

  • Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo
  • Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski
  • Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Preliminary Card

  • Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce
  • Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee
  • Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
  • Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:19)
  • Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:49)
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

