UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song aka airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 17, which makes it Sunday September 18 in Australia.
The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between No. 4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) and No. 10 Song Yadong (19-6). Winner of nine of his last 12 fights, Sandhagen makes his Octagon return following his bout last October when he dropped a unanimous decision against Petr Yan in the interim 125-pound title fight. Song brings to the cage three straight victories, having won ten of his last 12 fights.
The co-main is a middleweight bout Chidi Njokuani (22-7) and Gregory Rodrigues (12-4). Dana White’s Contender Series winner, Njokuani, is riding a four-fight win streak. Rodrigues is looking for his second straight victory. The full UFC Vegas 60 fight card can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, September 17
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Sunday, September 18
Main Card: 9 am AEST
Prelims: 6 am AEST
MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song results
Main Card
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo
- Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski
- Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Preliminary Card
- Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini
- Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce
- Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee
- Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 2:19)
- Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp by TKO (punches, R1 at 3:49)