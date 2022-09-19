Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally takes place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23. The fight card live on Showtime features five-bouts, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In the main event former UFC 155-pound champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (29-11) goes up against No. 7-ranked Peter Queally (13-6-1) at lightweight. In the co-main event Yoel Romero (14-6) and Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1) battle it out at light heavyweight.

Also on the main card a trio of featherweight bouts, as Leah McCourt (6-2) faces Dayana Silva (10-7), Mads Burnell (16-4) takes on Pedro Carvalho (12-6) and Ciaran Clarke (5-0) meets Georges Sasu (4-2). The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 285 tickets

Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally tickets to witness all the action at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23 are on sale.

Bellator 285 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

How to watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally

MMA fans can watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, September 23. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Bellator 285 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally from practically anywhere.

Bellator 285 fight card

The current Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally

Melvin Manhoef vs. Yoel Romero

Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho

Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva

Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu

Preliminary Card

Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski

Asael Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton

Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva

Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore

Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar

Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro