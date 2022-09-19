Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally takes place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23. The fight card live on Showtime features five-bouts, following a series of preliminary matchups live stream on YouTube. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.
In the main event former UFC 155-pound champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (29-11) goes up against No. 7-ranked Peter Queally (13-6-1) at lightweight. In the co-main event Yoel Romero (14-6) and Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1) battle it out at light heavyweight.
Also on the main card a trio of featherweight bouts, as Leah McCourt (6-2) faces Dayana Silva (10-7), Mads Burnell (16-4) takes on Pedro Carvalho (12-6) and Ciaran Clarke (5-0) meets Georges Sasu (4-2). The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator 285 tickets
Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally tickets to witness all the action at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23 are on sale.
Bellator 285 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
How to watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally
MMA fans can watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, September 23. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
Bellator 285 preliminary card live stream on Pluto TV and YouTube begins at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.
Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally from practically anywhere.
Bellator 285 fight card
The current Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally
- Melvin Manhoef vs. Yoel Romero
- Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu
Preliminary Card
- Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton
- Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore
- Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar
- Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro