Search
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 55 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 6, Week 9

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 9 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 20, which makes it Wednesday September 21 in Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Advertisements

In the featured bout, Leon Aliu (10-1) goes up against Brunno Ferreira (0-2) at middleweight. Among other bouts, unbeaten Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0) takes on Mando Gutierrez (7-1) at bantamweight, Richard Jacobi (6-0-1) faces Austen Lane (11-3) at heavyweight and unbeaten Nurullo Aliev (6-0) meets Josh Wick (12-5) at lightweight. In addition, unbeaten Roybert Echeverria (7-0) and Jafel Filho (13-2) square off at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 55 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 55 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 55 fight card looks as the following:

  • Leon Aliu vs. Brunno Ferreira
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez
  • Richard Jacobi vs. Austen Lane
  • Nurullo Aliev vs. Josh Wick
  • Roybert Echeverria vs. Jafel Filho
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097