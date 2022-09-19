Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 6, Week 9 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 20, which makes it Wednesday September 21 in Australia. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Leon Aliu (10-1) goes up against Brunno Ferreira (0-2) at middleweight. Among other bouts, unbeaten Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0) takes on Mando Gutierrez (7-1) at bantamweight, Richard Jacobi (6-0-1) faces Austen Lane (11-3) at heavyweight and unbeaten Nurullo Aliev (6-0) meets Josh Wick (12-5) at lightweight. In addition, unbeaten Roybert Echeverria (7-0) and Jafel Filho (13-2) square off at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 55 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT and Kayo in Australia at 10 am AEST.

DWCS 55 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 55 fight card looks as the following:

Leon Aliu vs. Brunno Ferreira

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez

Richard Jacobi vs. Austen Lane

Nurullo Aliev vs. Josh Wick

Roybert Echeverria vs. Jafel Filho