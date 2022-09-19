Undefeated unified WBC and WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) and top contender Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, September 23. The contest features hometown hero and Rio Olympics 2016 silver-medalist defending his belts against Olympic champion and former world title challenger from Brazil. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Advertisements

The date when Stevenson vs Conceicao airs live in Australia is Saturday, September 24.

In the ten-round co-main event Norfolk’s Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) faces Mexican veteran Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. On the top of Stevenson vs Conceicao undercard, Henry Lebron (16-0, 10 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico takes on Andy Vences (23-3-1, 12 KOs) of San Jose, California in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

Among other bouts, Antoine Cobb (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia native Jaylan Phillips (1-2-1, 1 KO) meet in a four-round immediate rematch at welterweight. The pair fought to a majority draw in April.

In addition, Queens, New York-born Jahi Tucker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Jose Luis Sanchez (11-2-1, 4 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico square off in a six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Stevenson vs Conceicao tickets

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao tickets to witness all the action at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, September 23 are on sale.

Stevenson vs Conceicao tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, September 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the prelims beginning at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao in Australia & other countries

The date when Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao airs live in Australia is Saturday, September 24. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST. Live stream is available on FITE.

Boxing fans in other selected markets can watch Stevenson vs Conceicao live stream on FITE. The respective schedule can be found on the event broadcast page.

Fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Stevenson vs Conceicao from practically anywhere.

Stevenson vs Conceicao fight card

The current Stevenson vs Conceicao fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Stevenson’s unified WBC and WBO super featherweight titles

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel, 6 rounds, featherweight

Armani Almestica vs. Omar Urieta, 6 rounds, lightweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Eduardo Diogo, 6 rounds, junior featherweight