Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and Mikuru Asakura (16-3, 1 NC) battle it out in the main event at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, September 24. The bout features the 45-year-old American boxing legend, five-division world champion and hall of famer up against the 30-year-old Japanese mixed martial artist and YouTuber. The pair squares off in the scheduled for three rounds exhibition match live on pay-per-view.

The date when Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25.

The co-main event pits Japanese Koji Tanaka aka “Kouzi” and American Ray Sadeghi aka “Jizzy Mack” in a three-round custom rules open weight match. Also on the card, another representative of the country-host Nadaka Yoshinari and Bandasak So Trakunpet of Thailand meet in a three-round 117-pound kickboxing clash. In addition, local Miura Kota and Thai Bunchuai Phonsungnoen faceoff in a three-round 150-pound MMA contest. The full fight card can be found below.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura | Poster

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, September 24. The start time is scheduled for 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. The PPV cost is $29.99 USD.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 25. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $39.95 AUD.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura in UK, Ireland, Spain and other countries

Boxing fans in the UK, Ireland, Spain and other selected markets can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura live stream on FITE. The respective date, start time and PPV cost can be found on the event broadcast page.

Mayweather vs Asakura fight card

The four-fight Mayweather vs Asakura PPV card looks as the following:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura

Ray Sadeghi “Jizzy Mack” vs. Koji Tanaka “Kouzi”

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet

Miura Kota vs. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen