Maxi Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) and Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) square off in the main event at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Sheffield, England on Saturday, September 24. The twelve-round contest features Rossington’s IBO lightweight champion defending his belt against Sheffield’s former IBF featherweight titleholder. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main event Scotland’s Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) defends her unified IBO and WBA super welterweight titles against Denaby Main’s Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) and Dominic Akinlade (9-3-1, 4 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina at cruiserweight.

As well in action, welterweight Cyrus Pattinson (4-0, 2 KOs), super welterweight Junaid Bostan (2-0, 2 KOs), super bantamweight Nico Leivars (2-0-1), lightweight Rhiannon Dixon (5-0) and more. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad

Boxing fans can watch Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, September 24. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the United Kingdom, which makes it 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

The date when Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 25. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. Live stream is expected on Kayo.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Hughes vs Galahad fight card

The current Hughes vs Galahad fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Maxi Hughes vs. Kid Galahad, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Hughe’s IBO lightweight title

Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Rankin’s WBA and IBO super welterweight titles

Solomon Dacres vs. Dominic Akinlade, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky, cruiserweight

Junaid Bostan vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. TBA, welterweight

Nico Leivars vs. TBA, super bantamweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. TBA, lightweight