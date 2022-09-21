Search
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 6, Week 9 results

FIGHTMAG

Dana White's Contender Series 55

Dana White’s Contender Series 55 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday September 20, which makes it Wednesday September 21 in Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card Brunno Ferreira (0-2) and Leon Aliu (10-1) square off at middleweight. Among other bouts, Mando Gutierrez (7-1) goes up against unbeaten Raul Rosas Jr. (5-0) at bantamweight, Richard Jacobi (6-0-1) faces Austen Lane (11-3) at heavyweight and Josh Wick (12-5) takes on unbeaten Nurullo Aliev (6-0) at lightweight. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Roybert Echeverria (7-0) and Jafel Filho (13-2) meet at flyweight.

How to watch Dana White’s Contender Series 55

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, September 20
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, September 21
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 55 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 55 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Brunno Ferreira def. Leon Aliu by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:35)
  • Raul Rosas Jr. def. Mando Gutierrez by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Austen Lane def. Richard Jacobi by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:34)
  • Nurullo Aliev def. Josh Wick TKO (elbows and punches. R1 at 4:36)
  • Jafel Filho def. Roybert Echeverria by TKO (punches, R3 at 1:31)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 55 results, UFC President Dana White named five fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes Jefel Filho, Nurullo Aliev, Austen Lane, Raul Rosas Jr. and Brunno Ferreira.

