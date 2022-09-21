Maxi Hughes: Beating Kid Galahad should improve my ranking

Maxi Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) takes on Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Sheffield, England on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the event Rossington’s IBO lightweight champion told Sheffield’s former IBF featherweight titleholder to prepare for “life after boxing”.

Hughes and Galahad square off in a twelve-round main event bout live stream on DAZN. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, September 25 with live stream expected on Kayo.

Hughes makes the second defense of his belt, after outpointing fellow Brit Ryan Walsh in March. He claimed the title by unanimous decision against Giovanni Straffon last September.

Making his ring return former IBF featherweight champion Galahad moves up in weight and is looking for an immediate return to boxing’s top table. Hughes, however, says Saturday night could be the end of the line for his opponent.

“I hope he has a plan in place for life after boxing because after Saturday night he’s got nowhere to go,” said Hughes.

“He was featherweight champion, and he was looking to go to super feather, so I am surprised that he’s jumping up two weights to face me. It’s a high-profile fight, he’s been IBF champion and they usually regard their champions highly, so they may rank him highly, so beating KG should improve my ranking. It would be nice to get a top five ranking with them and move towards to a bigger fight. It’s the same every time for me, get this one won, and a bigger fight could be next.”

“I don’t take boxing personally, this is my full time job and that’s where my mind is at. He’s in the way of me providing for my family. I’m the underdog and I love that. He was a World champion in his last fight so he’s a high-calibre opponent, that’s really getting the juices flowing.”

“I have faith in my ability and where I am in my team. I’m not one for bold predictions – I just want a win, however it comes, and I believe I am going to get it.”

In the co-main event Scotland’s Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) defends her unified her IBO and WBA super welterweight title against Denaby Main’s Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs).

Among other bouts, Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) faces Dominic Akinlade (9-3-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds at heavyweight and former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight.

Get Hughes vs Galahad full fight card.