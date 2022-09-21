Mike Richman vs Isaac Doolittle tops BKFC 31 Denver on Oct 15

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Colorado with BKFC 31: Denver taking place at 1STBank Center in Broomfield, CO on Saturday, October 15. The fight card live on pay-per-view is headlined by Mike Richman (3-0, 2 KOs) of Rosemount, MN up against Isaac Doolittle (3-0, 1 KOs) of Junction City, KS for the interim light heavyweight title.

Advertisements

“Colorado is a hotbed of BKFC fans who watch our events on the app and we’re very excited to bring our first event to the 1STBank Center, just outside of Denver,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “With their undefeated, identical records and dominant wins along with their super aggressive styles, Richman vs. Doolittle is one of the most exciting fights that can be made in combat sports.”

“Additionally, our undercard is deep and loaded with a wealth of national and local talent. Tickets are now on sale and I encourage fans to purchase early as we are expecting a complete sell-out.”

Mike Richman vs Isaac Doolittle for interim BKFC light heavyweight title

No. 2-ranked in the middleweight division and moving up a weight class for this fight, Richman burst into Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last April with the first-round stoppage of Marcel Stamps in Birmingham, Alabama. He followed that up with a pair of wins by knockout against Dakota Cochrane and most recently Dave Rickels at BKFC 23.

No. 3-ranked in the light heavyweight division, Doolittle, is back in the ring following his win by decision against top contender Jared Warren. Earlier in his career he defeated Jay Jackson and Brandon Johnson.

Among other bouts, Bellator MMA veteran and local favorite Brandon Girtz makes his BKFC debut against welterweight Jake Lindsey (2-0, 2 KOs) of Manhattan, Kansas. Girtz compiled a 16-10 record in MMA, while Lindsey stopped Derrick Findley and Eric Thompson in his bare knuckle boxing fights.

As well, Chris Camozzi of Lakewood, CO and Bubba McDaniel of Muncie, IN make their BKFC debuts at cruiserweight. Fighting in the UFC and PFL, Carmozzi scored an MMA record of 27-15. McDaniel’s MMA ledger stands at 30-10.

Also on the BKFC 31 card, Denver, CO native Josh Copeland makes his BKFC debut against Brazilian Levi Costa (1-0, 1 KO) at heavyweight. Copeland brings an MMA record of 18-7-1. Costa made his BKFC debut with the first-round stoppage of Joshua Sanchez in May.

Cory Madden of Denver, CO makes his BKFC debut against Christian Torres (1-2), of Johnson City, NY at welterweight. Madden holds a record of 6-1 with five knockouts as a professional boxer.

Las Vegas, NV native, Andrew Yates and Nolan Mclaughlin of Pueblo, CO make their bare knuckle boxing debut at featherweight. Yates has an MMA record of 12-4. McGlaughlin is 6-5-0 competing in MMA.

In addition, fighting in the lightweight division, Danny O’Connor of Monroe City, MO makes his promotional debut against Van Vo (0-1) of Kettering, OH.

BKFC 31 Denver fight card

The current BKFC 31 Denver: Richman vs Dolittle lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Mike Richman vs. Isaac Doolittle – interim BKFC light heavyweight title

Brandon Girtz vs. Jake Lindsey

Chris Camozzi vs. Bubba McDaniel

Josh Copeland vs. Levi Costa

Cory Madden vs. Christian Torres

Andrew Yates vs. Nolan Mclaughlin

Danny O’Connor vs. Van Vo

Preliminary Card

Josh Todd vs. Gabriel Mota

Khortni Kamyron vs. Crystal Pittman

Keegan Vandermeer vs. Zeb Vincent