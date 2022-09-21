Unified WBC and WBO junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) defends his belts against Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) in the main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, September 23. The event marks the first time a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, who faces Brazilian Olympic gold winner, competes at home as a world champion. The six letters on the front of his trunks – Newark – represents his past and immediate future.

Stevenson has fought at Prudential Center once before. In July 2019, he stopped Alberto Guevara in his last fight before winning the WBO featherweight world title that October.

A world championship homecoming, though, feels a little different. Stevenson kicked off fight week Tuesday afternoon at Boylan Street Recreation Center, where he met several dozen local children and was greeted by Councilwoman LaMonica McIver and other politicians from Newark and the surrounding areas. Stevenson trained at Boylan as a youngster and always makes a point to return to his roots.

Shakur Stevenson at Boylan Street Recreation Center | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Earlier that day, Conceicao received a hero’s welcome at Mantena Global Care, a Newark-based nonprofit that serves the Latino community in the city. Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood is home to one of the nation’s largest Brazilian populations. Many local dignitaries, including East Ward Council Member Michael J. Silva, were on hand to support Conceicao.

Robson Conceicao | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I knew that Newark had a large Brazilian population, but I am humbled by the reception I have received today,” Conceicao said. “I fight for my country, and I will go out there Friday night to win these titles for my people.”

Robson Conceicao with flag of Brazil | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In the eight-round co-main event Norfolk’s Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Mexican veteran Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs) at lightweight. Among the undercard bouts, Henry Lebron (16-0, 10 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico and Andy Vences (23-3-1, 12 KOs) of San Jose, California battle it out in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

