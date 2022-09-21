Undefeated unified WBC and WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) squares off against top contender Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday September 23, which makes it Saturday September 24 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Stevenson vs Conceicao tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

The co-main event is an eight-round lightweight battle between Norfolk’s Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) and Mexican veteran Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs). On the top of Stevenson vs Conceicao undercard, Andy Vences (23-3-1, 12 KOs) takes on Henry Lebron (16-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

Get Stevenson vs Conceicao full fight card.