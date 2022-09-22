Search
Henderson vs Queally on weight at Bellator 285 in Dublin (video)

FIGHTMAG

Bellator 285 weigh-in results

Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday September 23, which makes it Saturday September 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event No. 7-ranked Peter Queally (13-6-1) faces former UFC 155-pound champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (29-11) in a lightweight battle. The fighters weighed-in at 154.2 lbs and 155.4 lbs, respectively.

In the co-main event Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1) squares off against Yoel Romero (14-6) at light heavyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 205.7 lbs and 205.9 lbs, respectively.

Tickets for Bellator 285 can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Get Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally full fight card and weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 285 fight card

Main Card

  • Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (154.2)
  • Melvin Manhoef (205.7) vs. Yoel Romero (205.9)
  • Leah McCourt (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)
  • Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (146)
  • Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)

Bellator 285 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Henderson vs Queally

Preliminary Card

  • Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)
  • Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva (135.9)
  • Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winski (135)
  • Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)
  • Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)
  • Kenny Mokhonoana (146) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)
  • Asael Adjoudj (146) vs. Jordan Barton (146)
  • Luca Poclit (169.7) vs. Dante Schiro (169.9)
