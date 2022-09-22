Henderson vs Queally on weight at Bellator 285 in Dublin (video)

Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday September 23, which makes it Saturday September 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event No. 7-ranked Peter Queally (13-6-1) faces former UFC 155-pound champion and No. 3-ranked Benson Henderson (29-11) in a lightweight battle. The fighters weighed-in at 154.2 lbs and 155.4 lbs, respectively.

In the co-main event Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1) squares off against Yoel Romero (14-6) at light heavyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 205.7 lbs and 205.9 lbs, respectively.

Get Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally full fight card and weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 285 fight card

Main Card

Benson Henderson (155.4) vs. Peter Queally (154.2)

Melvin Manhoef (205.7) vs. Yoel Romero (205.9)

Leah McCourt (146) vs. Dayana Silva (146)

Mads Burnell (145.8) vs. Pedro Carvalho (146)

Ciaran Clarke (149.2) vs. Rafael Hudson (149.8)

Preliminary Card

Karl Albrektsson (205.2) vs. Karl Moore (205.8)

Brian Moore (135.7) vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva (135.9)

Brett Johns (135.7) vs. Jordan Winski (135)

Darragh Kelly (155.2) vs. Kye Stevens (155.2)

Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. Kane Mousah (155.7)

Kenny Mokhonoana (146) vs. Alex Bodnar (145.6)

Asael Adjoudj (146) vs. Jordan Barton (146)

Luca Poclit (169.7) vs. Dante Schiro (169.9)