A new Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall date has been officially set for Saturday, October 15 at The O2 in London, England. The originally scheduled for September 10 clash was postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Bitter rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall collide for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world, concluding their decade-long feud. In the co-main event arch-enemies Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgarnder battle it out for the unified super featherweight titles.

The first-ever all-female undercard has been also confirmed featuring Team GB’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price, her fellow-Team GB favourites Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois, among others.

Shields vs Marshall tickets

Boxxer announced that “All tickets purchased for the original September date remain valid for the new October 15 date and ticket holders do not need to take any action or obtain new tickets to attend the event.”

“The last remaining tickets – priced at just £25 – are available to purchase now via boxxer.com. Tickets in every other price bracket are now sold out.”

Shields vs Marshall fight card

The current Shields vs Marshall lineup looks as the following:

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall, 10 rounds, middleweight – undisputed middleweight title, Shields’ WBC, WBA, IBF titles, Marshall’s WBO title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO and IBF titles, Baumgardner’s WBC title

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik, 6 rounds, welterweight

Georgia O’Connor vs. Joyce Van Ee, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov, 6 rounds, featherweight

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, flyweight

April Hunter vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Buchra El Quaissi, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Bec Connolly, 6 rounds, super bantamweight