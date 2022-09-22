The next fight date has been set for Katie Taylor as she defends her undisputed lightweight title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Saturday, October 29 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds world championship main event live stream on DAZN.

The date when Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 30. Live stream is expected on Kayo.

In the co-main event Chatteris’ European featherweight champion Jordan Gill makes the first defense of his belt against Spain’s two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez. The bout also serves as an eliminator for the IBF world title held by Josh Warrington.

“I’m delighted to see Katie back in action following her epic victory over Amanda in a historic night in New York,” said Eddie Hearn. “Katie is one of the superstars of boxing and more than that a pioneer for women’s sport, and it’s great to have her return to the arena that she made her debut in 2016. It’s always an honour to stage Katie’s fights and I have no doubt that after her fight of the year with Amanda in April, a new wave of fans will pack the Wembley Arena to see this icon perform against the tough, hungry and unbeaten Argentine.

“We have a great card in support of the main event, Jordan mixes it with the always dangerous Spanish legend Kiko, Caoimhin continues his march to major titles, Gary fights for the first time with Matchroom, Johnny brings his Bosh Army of brilliant fans back to Wembley and unbeaten talents John and Jordan take their next steps in their fledgling careers. It’s going to be a fantastic night in the capital.”

“One of boxing’s biggest stars Katie Taylor continues to cement her unrivaled legacy, and this next fight against an undefeated and determined opponent is sure to be yet another thrilling moment in her illustrious career,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO of North America at DAZN. “We look forward to broadcasting this event worldwide on DAZN as part of a year-end schedule that’s only going to get even more stacked from here.”

Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) cemented herself as one of the greatest female fighter on the Planet by edging out Amanda Serrano at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this year. The Irish star retained her undisputed lightweight title after a “Fight of the Year” contender with Puerto Rico’s Serrano – the first women’s boxing bout to headline the famous MSG in its 140-year history.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since I made by pro debut there so it’s great to go back now and headline,” said Taylor. “It’s been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I’m excited about what’s still to come.”

Argentina’s Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) is undefeated in all 19 of her professional contests since turning over in August 2013. The 32-year-old from Buenos Aires is a former WBC Latino, South American and Argentinian super featherweight champion, and is promoted by Argentine legend Marcos “El Chino” Maidana.

“I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie,” said Carabajal. “The hard work has paid off. I’m not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts with come back to Argentina with me!”

“We will travel to London with our undefeated warrior and we will shock the boxing world,” said Maidana. “Katie Taylor will be amazed. This will be Chino Maidana Promotions and my co-promotion partner Legacy Boxing second world championship this year, it will be a huge success for us as a new company.”

Jordan Gill vs Kiko Martinez

Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) claimed the title last time out at The O2 in February when he KO’d Frenchman Karim Guerfi in the ninth round. Gill was knocked down in round seven before being heavily bundled to the floor by his opponent. Looking unsteady on his legs, the 28-year-old was backed up into his own corner and subject to a constant barrage from Guerfi, but he showed heart and determination pull off a massive comeback win.

Former IBF super bantamweight and featherweight champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) returns to the UK following his loss to Warrington at the First Direct Arena in Leeds back in March. Martinez stopped Kid Galahad in six rounds to become his country’s first ever two-weight champion last year and hopes to claim another British scalp as his career draws to an end.

In other action

Belfast super welterweight Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) defends his WBA International title against New York’s undefeated Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs). As well, Irish lightweight contender Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) is back in the ring against an opponent expected to be named shortly.

In addition, Romford heavyweight Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) faces Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (5-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder, and Takeley light heavyweight John Hedges (6-0, 2 KOs) and Luton super welterweight Jordan Reynolds (3-0, 1 KO) are also in action.

The current Taylor vs Carabajal lineup can be found below.

Taylor vs Carabajal fight card

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title

Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Gill’s European featherweight title, IBF featherweight title eliminator

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Peter Dobson, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Agyarko’s WBA International super welterweight title

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Gary Cully vs. TBA, lightweight

John Hedges vs. TBA, light heavyweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. TBA, super welterweight