IBO lightweight champion Maxi Hughes (25-2-2, 5 KOs) battles it out against former IBF featherweight titleholder Kid Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Sheffield, England on Saturday September 24, which makes it Sunday September 25 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad live stream on DAZN. Live stream is also expected on Kayo.

In the co-main event, Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) defends her unified IBO and WBA super welterweight titles against Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs). Also on the card, Dominic Akinlade (9-3-1, 4 KOs) faces Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs) meets former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) at cruiserweight.

