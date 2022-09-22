Over 1.06 million buys confirmed Canelo vs GGG 3

As Saul Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy Golovkin this past weekend (September 17, 2022) to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.

The event – in partnership with Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions – marks DAZN’s biggest fight yet in 2022 both globally as well as in the United States. It also claims the title of #3 biggest boxing event globally on DAZN since its inception and #2 biggest boxing event in the United States since its 2018 launch.

Moreover, DAZN was once again the most downloaded sports app in the world, in addition to being the highest grossing app of any category in the United States.

Additionally, DAZN saw tremendous growth across its commercial premise partners, including +71% across bars, restaurants, casinos, and cinemas compared to Canelo’s last fight against Dmitry Bivol in May; this included fans all across the nation coming together to watch live in 680+ cinemas in the United States alone. Engagement records were set on social media as well, including TikTok fight night content that was the highest-performing of any DAZN boxing event in history (7.9 million views).

Other major upcoming events on DAZN’s global boxing schedule include ‘Born Rivals’ Eubank Jr. vs. Benn on October 8, the legend Katie Taylor returning to the ring on October 29, Bivol vs. Ramirez on November 5, two MF x DAZN: X Series fight nights, and much more.