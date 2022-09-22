Search
Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

The Homecoming: Shakur Stevenson defends his unified WBC & WBO titles against Robson Conceicao

Undefeated unified WBC and WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) defends his belts against top contender Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Friday September 23, which makes it Saturday September 24 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans can watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event, Omar Tienda (25-5, 18 KOs) squares off against Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. On the top of Stevenson vs Conceicao undercard, Henry Lebron (16-0, 10 KOs) faces Andy Vences (23-3-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

Tickets for Stevenson vs Conceicao can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Stevenson vs Conceicao full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Stevenson vs Conceicao fight card

Main Card

  • Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Stevenson’s unified WBC and WBO super featherweight titles
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda, 8 rounds, lightweight

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Eduardo Diogo, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, welterweight
