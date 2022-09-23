Bellator 285 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally preliminary card live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT, which makes it 5:30 pm BST / 2:30 am AEST in the UK and Australia on Saturday, September 24, respectively.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 285 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton
- Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore
- Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar
- Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro
Bellator 285 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 285 full fight card and schedule.