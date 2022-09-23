Bellator 285 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally preliminary card live stream from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT, which makes it 5:30 pm BST / 2:30 am AEST in the UK and Australia on Saturday, September 24, respectively.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 285 preliminary card looks as the following:

Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski

Asael Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton

Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva

Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore

Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar

Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro

Bellator 285 prelims – international live stream

