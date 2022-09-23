Bellator 285 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23. In the five-round main event former UFC lightweight champion No. 3-ranked Benson “Smooth” Henderson (29-11) goes up against hometown hero and No. 5-ranked Peter “The Showstopper” Queally (13-6-1). In the co-main event No. 8-ranked light heavyweight Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero (14-6) takes on fellow veteran Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef (32-15-1).
Also on the card, Leah McCourt (6-2) meets Dayana Silva (10-7), Pedro Carvalho (12-6) takes on Mads Burnell (16-4) and Ciaran Clarke (5-0) squares off against Rafael Hudson (5-3).The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, September 23
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Bellator 285 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.
MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally from practically anywhere.
Bellator 285 fight card
Get Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally
- Melvin Manhoef vs. Yoel Romero
- Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu
Preliminary Card
- Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton
- Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore
- Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah
- Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar
- Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro