Bellator 285 results, Henderson vs Queally

Stream Bellator 285 Henderson vs Queally results live from Dublin
Benson Henderson vs Peter Queally faceoff | Lucas Noonan/BELLATOR MMA

Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally

Bellator 285 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23. In the five-round main event former UFC lightweight champion No. 3-ranked Benson “Smooth” Henderson (29-11) goes up against hometown hero and No. 5-ranked Peter “The Showstopper” Queally (13-6-1). In the co-main event No. 8-ranked light heavyweight Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero (14-6) takes on fellow veteran Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef (32-15-1).

Also on the card, Leah McCourt (6-2) meets Dayana Silva (10-7), Pedro Carvalho (12-6) takes on Mads Burnell (16-4) and Ciaran Clarke (5-0) squares off against Rafael Hudson (5-3).The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, September 23
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 285 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally from practically anywhere.

Bellator 285 fight card

Get Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally
  • Melvin Manhoef vs. Yoel Romero
  • Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho
  • Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva
  • Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu

Preliminary Card

  • Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton
  • Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva
  • Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens
  • Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah
  • Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar
  • Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro
