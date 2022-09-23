Bellator 285 airs live on Showtime from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, September 23. In the five-round main event former UFC lightweight champion No. 3-ranked Benson “Smooth” Henderson (29-11) goes up against hometown hero and No. 5-ranked Peter “The Showstopper” Queally (13-6-1). In the co-main event No. 8-ranked light heavyweight Yoel “Soldier of God” Romero (14-6) takes on fellow veteran Melvin “No Mercy” Manhoef (32-15-1).

Also on the card, Leah McCourt (6-2) meets Dayana Silva (10-7), Pedro Carvalho (12-6) takes on Mads Burnell (16-4) and Ciaran Clarke (5-0) squares off against Rafael Hudson (5-3).The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, September 23

Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Bellator 285 free live stream of prelims begins at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

MMA fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally from practically anywhere.

Bellator 285 fight card

Get Bellator 285: Henderson vs Queally full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally

Melvin Manhoef vs. Yoel Romero

Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho

Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva

Ciaran Clarke vs. Georges Sasu

Preliminary Card

Brett Johns vs. Jordan Winski

Asael Adjoudj vs. Jordan Barton

Brian Moore vs. Arivaldo Lima da Silva

Karl Albrektsson vs. Karl Moore

Darragh Kelly vs. Kye Stevens

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Kane Mousah

Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Alex Bodnar

Luca Poclit vs. Dante Schiro