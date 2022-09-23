Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder make his ring return against Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, October 15. The pair squares off in the twelve-round world title eliminator live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event “The Bronze Bomber” held a media workout in Las Vegas.

Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder looks to make his first step toward becoming a two-time heavyweight champion with an emphatic victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder’s first title reign saw him rack up an astounding 10 consecutive successful defenses and a staggering 91.1% knockout rate, combining to make him one of the biggest stars in the sport today.

Check out below what Wilder and his trainer Malik Scott had to say Thursday from Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder, former WBC heavyweight champion

On what he expects from Helenius…

“I always want a good matchup. Robert (Helenius) has been on a winning streak and he’s here. I’ve been hearing he’s supposed to be the mandatory for (Oleksandr) Usyk and however that’s laid out, but I know he’s coming with his A+++ game. They always do when they fight me.

“With Robert, I think he’s gotten even more confident because he’s been sparring with me for many, many years. So we kind of know each other. At this point in camp, we’re trying to do some things that he’s never seen before. And I’m sure he’s trying to do some things that I’ve never seen before. And the one thing I like about Robert is that he has a warrior’s heart, just like me.”

On training nonstop for long lengths of time…

“We’ve been doing 30 or 40 rounds nonstop. Only time I get water is during the break. I’ve just been doing things like that to challenge myself, doing things that have never been done before, or that you don’t really do in boxing. I wanted to see how my body adjusts to the long length of time without a break. When you can go a long time without taking a break, you’re in shape.”

On what’s special about fighting at Barclays Center…

“It’s not only just the beautiful arena that they have there, but they pack so many electrifying fans in there… I think Barclays Center has some of the best fans around. Every time I’ve been there, I’ve had an open-armed welcome, and I’m going to receive the same, or even greater, this time around. And I’m all smiles. I’ve been ready to come back to Barclays Center for some time now, and I get that opportunity… I’m coming back Brooklyn!”

On Usyk potentially being ringside on October 15 and a possible showdown against him in the near future…

“It’s music to my ears. I hold Usyk to be a very honorable person and a man of his word. So I’m looking forward to that. I’m not looking past Robert by any means. It’s good to know that Usyk will be in the arena. Welcome to a great show. And to all the fans, welcome to a great show for whoever is watching and attending, but I’m not looking past Robert.

“For Usyk to be able to bless me with a title shot when I’ve blessed so many during my reign, it’s a great feeling. So we’re going to get past October 15, and then after that we can see what happens. I’ve got a lot of things lined up, a lot of options in the works for me… But when it’s dealing with a title shot you’ve got to jump on it when the opportunity presents itself.”

On a renewed energy and doing things ‘his way’ in the second half of his career…

“It feels good. Even in my first reign, a lot of it was my way. But this right here is totally 100% Deontay Wilder’s way. I’m in a different position right now. And it just feels great to be in the position I’m in with no pressure. I don’t need the business anymore. When I do it, I do it for my own personal reasons. I’m doing it for the people and I’m doing it for some hardware, some titles.”

Malik Scott, Wilder’s Trainer

On how training camp has been going overall…

“We’ve put in over 500 rounds on the pads and 500 rounds just with intent shadow boxing. What I’m impressed with the most by Deontay, whatever it takes to make himself a complete fighter, he’s willing to try. He’s willing to put a gallant effort into that, and that’s what we’ve been doing.

“There are so many different dimensions to this guy’s game. I just want the world to see it because I’ve been seeing it for the past few years. And what I mean by that is he’s not just a one-punch knockout artist. He can do so many different things in the ring and then set them up for the one-punch knockout. He’s a good body puncher. He has a great left hook. It’s just about him having tons of discipline, sticking to a gameplan, having humility and doing these things with importance.”

On a reenergized Deontay Wilder and what motivates him now…

“Deontay is fighting for himself, as well as for the inspiration that he gives so many people. Deontay is the real people’s champ. It’s not about money. It’s not about materialistic things. It’s about him being extremely motivated and inspired by so many people that he’s touched across the world and across the nation that he’s willing to do it again. And honestly, he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas in training.”

On Wilder and Helenius having been sparring partners in the past…

“Yes, Deontay has sparred Helenius. I was there, and I saw how well Deontay did with him, but Helenius is not a good spar. He doesn’t spar very well. Anybody could have an Okay day with him. He’s very technically sound and he knows how to protect himself, but he’s not a good spar. He’s a good fighter when the lights are on, when it’s time to throw a monkey wrench into the apple cart and to upset people, this is when he comes alive. And this makes him more dangerous in this fight because if anyone is going to train as hard as they ever trained and be more alert than they’ve ever been is when they’re fighting Deontay Wilder. He brings the best out of his opponents.

On a possible Wilder vs. Usyk showdown in the future…

“Coming from a coaching standpoint, it works perfect for me because Deontay Wilder is big time boxing. Robert Helenius, in my opinion, this is a big, dangerous fight. Deontay is going to pass this test with flying colors. After that, my opinion of his next opponent is that it should be Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua possibly… These are the kind of fights he gets up for.

“I truly believe that Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight in the world that can beat Oleksandr Usyk, and I have so many reasons to back that up.”