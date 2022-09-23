Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn square off in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, October 8. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds super welterweight main event live stream on DAZN. The full lineup of undercard action has been announced today. In the co-main event Olympic gold medal star Galal Yafai defends his WBC International flyweight title against Gohan Rodriguez Garcia.

“We’re just over a fortnight away from ‘Born Rivals’ and one of British boxing’s most monumental moments in the sport. A rivalry reignited by two fighters who are ready to settle the family business and find themselves under the spotlight of global boxing, and we have the perfect card to suit such an occasion,” said Kalle Sauerland, Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing. “A world class event demands a card that matches the hype and, whilst we’re settling the biggest rivalry in boxing history, we have always allowed stars to break out and raise their stock on massive platforms. We’re almost there, the countdown begins!”

“We have built a stacked night of action at The O2, building up to an historic main event,” said Eddie Hearn. “There’s a great mix of rising stars and established names looking to enhance their claims for world title action. The atmosphere is going to be electric on a sold-out night in London, so this is a golden opportunity for these fighters to make a name for themselves before we witness an explosive new chapter in a classic British rivalry.”

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia tops Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard

Yafai (2-0 2 KOs) has made an impressive start to life in the paid ranks following his golden trip to the 2020 Tokyo games, winning the title he puts on the line on his debut at the North Greenwich venue in February, and successfully defending it with a second round KO win at Madison Square Garden in April.

The Birmingham ace now meets Mexican Garcia (12-1-1 1 KO) in his second defence of his title, with the 21 year old challenger fighting outside of his homeland for the first time in his second title fight, having landed the International Silver title in April 2021.

Light heavyweight Lyndon Arthur is back out in quick succession following his return to action after headlining in September. Arthur (20-1 14 KOs) stopped Walter Sequeira inside six rounds at The University of Bolton Stadium earlier this month.

Middleweight Felix Cash continues his hunt for world title honours as he meets the unbeaten Connor Coyle for the WBA Intercontinental title. Undefeated Cash (15-0 10 KOs) got through Magomed Madiev at Alexandra Palace in February, and the former British and Commonwealth champion, ranked number four with the WBO and number 10 with the IBF, looks to enter the top ten in the WBA with victory. Coyle (17-0 7 KOs) has other ideas as the Florida-based Irishman, ranked number ten to Cash’s number 12 ranking with the WBA, is out to ruin Cash’s plans and make a name for himself in his first fight in England.

It’s a family affair for Harlem Eubank(15-0 6 KOs), who fights on the undercard of his older cousin Chris Jr and meets Spaniard David Martin (11-3-1, 1 KOs) over six rounds.

Ellie Scotney hunts for another title as she challenges Mary Romero for the European super bantamweight belt. Scotney (5-0) landed the WBA Intercontinental title in February at Alexandra Palace and successfully defended that strap at The O2 in May – beating former world champions Jorgelina Guanini and Maria Cecilia Roman in those bouts. The next strap in her sights belongs to Romero (8-2 2 KOs), who puts the title on the line for the third time. The Spaniard picked up the vacant belt on home turf in January 2020 and then successfully defended it against Amy Timlin in Barcelona in September 2021 and most recently against Maria Cecchi in Milan, Italy in May. She now fights in England for the first time in a clash that should move the winner into world title contention.

Heavyweight Matty Harris is on the hunt for a third first round KO win in a row. He takes on Chris Healey over six rounds. Harris (3-0 2 KOs) put Mait Metsis away in the opening session of their fight in Newcastle in April and repeated that trick two months later in Liverpool against Pawel Strykowski. Standing in the way of the Coventry man is Healey (9-12 2 KOs), the Stockport boxer, who has tested the rising ambitions of Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye this year.

Former world champion Shannon Courtenay makes a welcome return to the ring against Gemma Ruegg. Courtenay (7-2 3 KOs) aka “The Baby-Faced Assassin” is aiming to get right back into the mix to become a two-time world champion. She starts with her return against Ruegg (5-4 1 KO), the Bournemouth fighter who like Courtenay, also fights for the tenth time in her pro career.

Former Team GB talent Chloe Watson completes the line-up. The flyweight talent takes on former world champion Nancy Franco in a six rounder. Watson (3-0) returns to the capital where she made her debut at York Hall in November and is looking for win number four in the paid ranks after winning on home soil in Merseyside in June in her first six rounder against Fara El Bousairi. The Birkenhead boxer, who trains under the former light welterweight and Welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton, faces a real step up in the form of Franco (19-17-2 KOs), the vastly experienced Mexican who has held the world title at Minimumweight and challenged at light flyweight.

Eubank Jr vs Benn fight card

The current Eubank Jr vs Benn fight card looks as the following:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia, 10 rounds, flyweight – WBC International flyweight title

Harlem Eubank vs. David Martin, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Ellie Scotney vs. Mary Romero, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – European super bantamweight title

Lyndon Arthur vs. TBA, light heavyweight

Felix Cash vs. Connor Coyle, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA Intercontinental middleweight title

Matty Harris vs. Chris Healey, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Chloe Watson vs. Nancy Franco, 6 rounds, flyweight